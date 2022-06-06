Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,221,220 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of Harmony Gold Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,445 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMY opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

HMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

