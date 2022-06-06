Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 990,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $372.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $517.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $330.66 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.