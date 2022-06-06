Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,859 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.31% of SandRidge Energy worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,927,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,336 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 273,915 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 65.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 141,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 33.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 141,188 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SD opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.38. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 60.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

