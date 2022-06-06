Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,900 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Seneca Foods worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SENEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seneca Foods by 3,120.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Seneca Foods by 9.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $56.80 on Monday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $479.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, and CherryMan.

