Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 85,700 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Inari Medical worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,296.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $2,707,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,665,206.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,500 shares of company stock worth $7,902,465. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $67.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2,234.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $80.04. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.