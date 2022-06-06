Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $4.80 Million Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,525 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Popular as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Popular by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,378,000 after buying an additional 427,546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Popular by 2,876.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 339,471 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Popular by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,049,000 after purchasing an additional 273,996 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Popular by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,225,000 after purchasing an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Popular by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 194,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.20.

BPOP stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.37. Popular had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

In other news, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $652,727.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,963.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

