Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CDTX):
- 6/6/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “
- 5/29/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/21/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $6.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $29.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.37. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
