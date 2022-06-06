Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CDTX):

6/6/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

5/29/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

5/13/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.50 to $6.00.

5/10/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes CD101 IV, a long-acting echinocandin antifungal, CD101 topical and C001 which are in different clinical trial. The company developed its product using Cloudbreak(TM) immunotherapy platform. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

5/5/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Cidara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $29.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.37. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.71% and a negative return on equity of 430.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 40,775 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

