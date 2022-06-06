Research Analysts Set Expectations for EVgo, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EVgo in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EVgo’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $9.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. EVgo has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EVgo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in EVgo by 120.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

