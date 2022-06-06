Reviewing LiveVox (LVOX) & The Competition

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LiveVox to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for LiveVox and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 2 4 0 2.67 LiveVox Competitors 789 3378 5074 107 2.48

LiveVox currently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 267.87%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 68.25%. Given LiveVox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe LiveVox is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveVox and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox $119.23 million -$103.19 million -1.51 LiveVox Competitors $868.32 million -$973,916.67 -32.65

LiveVox’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox. LiveVox is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

LiveVox has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveVox’s rivals have a beta of 1.38, suggesting that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox -90.78% -86.50% -50.63% LiveVox Competitors -37.86% -1,407.65% -6.41%

Summary

LiveVox beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About LiveVox (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account. The company also offers inbound voice services and features; outbound voice applications, including predictive and unattended dialing, outbound interactive voice response, manual dialing, and human call initiator; IVR and contact flow, such as drag-and-drop features, pre-built modules, text to speech, professionally recorded voice prompts, and omnichannel capabilities; and various dashboard and reporting interfaces; SMS Messaging; campaign and email response capabilities; WebChat that provides services through a web-based or mobile channels; Virtual Agents & Bots; and Campaign management tools. In addition, it provides workforce optimization solutions consisting of call and screen recording, business intelligence, quality management, outside collection agency, and speech and text analytics, agent scheduling, customer satisfaction, and administration and application programming interfaces; and professional services, such as application configuration, system integration, business process optimization, technical support, and training. It serves financial services, healthcare, consumer/retail, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

