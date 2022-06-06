RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of RFIL opened at $6.52 on Monday. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 50,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

