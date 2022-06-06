RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of RGCO opened at $20.99 on Monday. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.28.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 146,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,233.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,507.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,020 shares of company stock valued at $140,868 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RGC Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

