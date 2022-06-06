Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jamf were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 106.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

Get Jamf alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of BATS:JAMF opened at $27.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 23,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $817,285.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 10,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $349,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,648 shares of company stock worth $2,631,771.

About Jamf (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.