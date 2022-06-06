Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,888 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RKT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,363,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,662 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $11,947,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 961.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 331,097 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $3,070,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 686.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 201,689 shares during the period. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,577,607 shares in the company, valued at $18,174,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 521,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,612. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.53 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

