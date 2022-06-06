Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

