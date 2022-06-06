RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stake Raised by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

NYSE RLJ opened at $13.76 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -2.45%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.