RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,416 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of -0.86. RLX Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

RLX Technology ( NYSE:RLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 38.22%. Analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLX Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

