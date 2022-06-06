Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 354 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $79.90 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $94.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

