Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 6,552 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $165,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after buying an additional 867,699 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,910,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,859,000 after buying an additional 567,553 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,758,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,673,000 after buying an additional 248,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,010,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,033,000 after buying an additional 1,076,414 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.