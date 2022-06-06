Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 556.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,705.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of -0.20. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

About Virtu Financial (Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

