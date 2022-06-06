Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,057 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $467,000.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $32.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90.

