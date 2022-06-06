Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,252 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $90.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.77 and a 200-day moving average of $89.50. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $81.04 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

