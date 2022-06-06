Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 2,441 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,362,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $121.20 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average is $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

