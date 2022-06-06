Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Thorne HealthTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,946,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Thorne HealthTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Saloni S. Varma bought 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $55,430.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ:THRN opened at $5.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Thorne HealthTech, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

