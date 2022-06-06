Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 20,107 Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QRMI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QRMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.91% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of QRMI opened at $20.25 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $24.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.