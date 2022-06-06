Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Paycom Software by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,034,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYC opened at $298.52 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $259.95 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.50.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

