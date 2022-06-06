Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLQL opened at $41.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $30.32.

