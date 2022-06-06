Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $38.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

