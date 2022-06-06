Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of DSI opened at $77.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

