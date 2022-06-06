Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $114.53 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.38 and a 52-week high of $213.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.15.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

