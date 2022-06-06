Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,375 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Barclays cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

About Zynga (Get Rating)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.