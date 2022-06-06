Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 250,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,731,607 shares of company stock valued at $129,776,212. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Invesco from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.55.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

