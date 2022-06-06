Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 16,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

