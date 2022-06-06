Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 197.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $83.01 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.40.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.