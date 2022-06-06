Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,159,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,261,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 150,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

