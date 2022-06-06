Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 71,453 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period.

DMO stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

