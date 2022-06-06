Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $416,000 Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

