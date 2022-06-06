Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $438,000 Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 6,469.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,211,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,211,000 after buying an additional 1,213,057 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,126,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,587,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,297,000 after acquiring an additional 560,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 553,559 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $7.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.90. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.