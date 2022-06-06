Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $452,000 Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in DraftKings by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 192,090 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,340,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $1,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

In related news, Director Hany M. Nada acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $872,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $5,202,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The business had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.