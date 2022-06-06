Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $463,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after buying an additional 647,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,923,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,616,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,403,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,692,000 after buying an additional 352,576 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP opened at $106.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 112.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.45.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

