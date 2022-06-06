Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $505,000 Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $16.05 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

