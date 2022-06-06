Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 127.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.34 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

