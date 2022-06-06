Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $539,000 Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 946.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,266,000 after buying an additional 911,438 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 857.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,640,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,594,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $302.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.00. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $164.41 and a one year high of $312.52.

