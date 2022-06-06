Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 3,208.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. UBS Group began coverage on Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

NYSE WU opened at $17.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $25.34.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 41.41%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

