Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $577,000 Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Watsco from $277.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.29.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $256.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.12 and a 200-day moving average of $285.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.62 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

