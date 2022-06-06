Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 4,961.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Spire were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,606,000 after buying an additional 41,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after buying an additional 38,876 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Spire by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Spire by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $77.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $79.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

