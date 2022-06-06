Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,340 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,744 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $612,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 202,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NTB stock opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.66. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 53.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.