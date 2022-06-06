Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 293.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

MSCI opened at $438.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $450.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.87.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

