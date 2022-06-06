Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 24.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 158,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 56,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 3,448.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE OKE opened at $67.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

