Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,156,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after acquiring an additional 389,836 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $11,311,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,569 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after buying an additional 151,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 214,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 131,095 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $55.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($72.04) to €74.00 ($79.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
