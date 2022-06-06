Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,266 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,156,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after acquiring an additional 389,836 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $11,311,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,569 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,371,000 after buying an additional 151,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 214,291 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 131,095 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $55.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($72.04) to €74.00 ($79.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

