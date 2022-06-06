Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $537,000 in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTEC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

Get ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF alerts:

DTEC opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.